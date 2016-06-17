Here is a Video of When Kanye Visited Oprah Because Honestly, We Just Wanted a Headline with Oprah’s Name in It

For whatever reason, Oprah’s storied name has never appeared in Noisey, even though she’s better at existing than a lot of musicians are at music. But who better to change that than other living deity Kanye West in this throwback interview recently uploaded to OWN’s YouTube channel?

Clad in the famed pink polo of yore, Kanye listens while Oprah recounts a story of when she met the pre-College Dropout producer as the two were driving. According to Oprah, Young ‘Ye eagerly predicted that he’d be on her show one day, which Oprah scoffed at back then. But as we know, Kanye possesses a Haruhi Suzumiya-esque ability to bend reality to his will, and there he is, talking to Oprah on her show about one day being on her show. It’s the kind of magic that comes from a meeting of two titans. Watch the interview below.

Phil Witmer is giving away frivolous content today and all the socials are his studio audience. Follow him on Twitter.