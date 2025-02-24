Kanye West Claims He’s Being Extorted by Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Kanye West has finally backed off and reversed course on all his Nazi rhetoric, but now he’s set his sights on personal matters. In a series of recent posts on X, West took aim at his ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta who is suing him for sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

“For anyone who [ever] wants to try to extort me you will [run] out of money before I do,” he wrote, per NME. I’m already ‘the bad guy.’ I don’t give a fuckkk please anybody else pleeeeease on my mama pleeeeeeaassee pleeeeaase.”

Videos by VICE

Ye then went on to try and discredit Pisciotta by alleging that she had sex with a number of professional basketball players.

“I don’t go one year without somebody trying this shit. Where the fuck is lauren pisciota [sic] now? That bitch tried and failed and her lawyers dropped her. I’m with whateveeeerrrrrr,” Ye wrote. “You know why I never fucked lauren pisciota [sic] cause she smellt akward and half the nba can attest to that. Lauren if you out there I got one piece of advice, freeze your eggs cause nobody wants them.”

Someone noted that Ye misspelled Pisciotta’s name, to which the disgraced rapper replied: “She don’t deserve to get her name spelled right.”

Notably, Far Out previously reported that Ye seemed to address Pisciotta’s lawsuit in a separate X rant earlier this month. “REAL RAPE IS DIFFERENT THAN SOME ATTRACTIVE INCOMPETENT BITCH WEARING TIGHT ASS PANTS TO WORK AND KEEPING RECEIPTS TO EXTORT THEIR BOSS SOMEDAY,” he wrote.

Kanye West says Sexual Assault allegations are “Baseless”

Pisciotta worked for Ye between 2021 and 2022. In June 2024, she filed his lawsuit, claiming he created a hostile work environment and subjected her to various instances of sexual assault, such as inappropriate text messages and being locked in a room with Ye while he. masturbated next to her.

In updated documents filed later, Pisciotta also claimed that—before firing her—Ye confessed to drugging and raping her at a party held by disgraced rap mogul Diddy. In a statement to Rolling Stone Ye’s legal reps called Pisciotta’s accusations “baseless” and stated that he planned to countersue.