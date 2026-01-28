Kanye West Had Been Working on Public Apology Letter ‘For a While,’ According to Management

If you’ve made a lot of the same mistakes for years and years, can people truly forgive you? This was the stinging question that plagued Kanye West and his public apology in a letter published in the Wall Street Journal.

How genuine can the apology truly be if the same problem keeps happening? Some people were a bit more empathetic, understanding the mental degradation that comes with bipolar disorder. However, others weren’t entirely convinced, suggesting that this was all an elaborate ploy to drum up interest for his upcoming album Bully.

Kanye West has worked overtime to convince people that his remorse is genuine. In addition to his comments, his management team also revealed that Ye had been crafting this apology for quite some time. Loren Larosa of The Breakfast Club shared comments from Kanye’s manager, Peter Jideonwo, who insisted that none of this was by some intricate design. The grand apology apparently wasn’t created with the intentions of a rollout. Instead, the Chicago legend had apparently been hard at work finding the right words for months.

“I reached out to Kanye West’s team. I spoke to Peter, who is on Kanye West’s management team yesterday, and I asked him, plain and simple: people don’t believe this because of the timing. Is this a part of a rollout?” Lorosa reported. “And he said to me, ‘This letter is something that Ye has been crafting for a while. It comes from a genuine statement that he has been working on for a long time, not weeks, but months.’”

Kanye West Apparently Worked on Apology Letter ‘Not Weeks, But Months’

This supported what Kanye West said in a January 2026 interview with Vanity Fair following the apology. There, he stressed that the numbers prove he never necessarily needed to apologize. People still listened to his music wholeheartedly and would likely support him anyway.

“It’s my understanding that I was in the top 10 most listened-to artists overall in the US on Spotify in 2025, and last week and most days as well,” Kanye West explained. “My upcoming album, Bully, is currently one of the most anticipated pre-saves of any album on Spotify, too. My 2007 album, Graduation, was also the most listened-to and streamed hip-hop album of 2025. This, for me, as evidenced by the letter, isn’t about reviving my commerciality.”

Regardless, Kanye West felt it was important to express his sincere remorse to the supporters who helped him get this far. “These remorseful feelings were so heavy on my heart and weighing on my spirit. I owe a huge apology once again for everything that I said that hurt the Jewish and Black communities in particular. All of it went too far,” Ye continued. “I look at wreckage of my episode and realize that this isn’t who I am. As a public figure, so many people follow and listen to my every word. It’s important that they realize and understand what side of history that I want to stand on. And that is one of love and positivity.”