Kanye West Has Been Released From Hospital

Following a stay that lasted just over a week to treat a bout of “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and paranoia”, TMZ reports that Kanye West was released from hospital last night, after being kept for an extended time in order for doctors to address his “exhaustion and paranoia”. Under the care of his wife Kim Kardashian and his personal doctor, Kanye will continue to receive psychological treatment from home.



Kanye’s hospitalisation followed the cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour in the US, and his release comes shortly after news broke that he had requested, in inimitable Yeezy fashion, for recording equipment to be brought to his bedside.



(Image via YouTube)