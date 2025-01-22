Kanye West Seeking ‘Wizards Only’ for Ambitous AI Project

Kanye West is a man who often has a lot of irons in the fire, and now he’s apparently working on his own AI project.

On Monday, Jan. 20, Ye took to social media to announce that his Yeezy company is seeking people—”WIZARDS ONLY,” as he put it—to join their artificial intelligence team, including engineers, film editors, architects, designers, and studio assistants.

West encouraged those who might be interested in joining his project to send in their portfolios and CVs via email, according to Hot New Hip-Hop.

Kanye West Recently Released AI-created Music Video

The “Jesus Walks” rapper’s new pursuit comes just weeks after he dropped an AI-created music video for the song “530,” off of VULTURES 2, his collaboration album with Ty Dolla $ign.

The clip features a slew of puppet-like women characters in various situations but most commonly medically aesthetic procedures like botox. I’m not sure “good” is the right word to describe it, but you could say it’s definitely a “video” set to “music.”