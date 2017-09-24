Kati Roll Recipe

Servings: 9

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 2 ½ hours

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

For the kati marinade:

2 cups|473 ml whole milk

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons minced ginger

1 ½ tablespoons tikka masala

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ tablespoon cayenne

For the paneer:

1 gallon|3785 ml whole milk

7 ounces|200 ml heavy cream

2 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

6 ounces|170 ml white wine vinegar

For the cabbage slaw:

1 head green cabbage, thinly sliced

¼ head red cabbage, thinly sliced

¼ cup kosher salt, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 cup yogurt, drained overnight in cheesecloth

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For the paratha:

1 pound|454 grams high-gluten flour

5.375 ounces|152 grams whole wheat flour

1 ¾ ounce|30 ml canola oil

.375 ounce|11 grams kosher salt

ghee, as needed

For the sweet and hot:

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup tomato paste

¼ cup honey

6 small dried chilies

cayenne, to taste

citric acid, to taste

for the green chutney:

½ bunch cilantro, leaves and upper stems

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon cumin, toasted and ground

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

1 garlic clove

1 serrano chile

½ lime, juiced

¼ bunch mint leaves

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for 1 kati roll:

1 large egg, lightly beaten

fried chilies

Directions

Make the kati marinade: Mix all ingredients together thoroughly. Make the paneer: Place milk and cream in heavy bottomed pot over medium heat. Add sugar and salt and heat to 205°F|96°C, stirring often, about 15 minutes, then shut off the heat and add vinegar. Allow it to separate completely, stirring in the beginning and then it let rest without stirring, about 8 minutes. Once separated, strain through a cheesecloth placed in a strainer set over a bowl. Wrap the cheesecloth around it and transfer it to a plate. Place another plate on top and weigh it down with something heavy. After 1 hour, remove the weights and cut the paneer into ½-inch|1 ¼-com cubes. Toss with kati marinade and allow to marinade overnight. Make the cabbage slaw: In a large bowl, toss both cabbages with the salt. Place in strainer and weigh it down with something heavy. Let it sit overnight. The next day, check the seasoning. If it’s overly salted, rinse under cold water. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add the onions and cook so that the sweetness comes out but you don’t lose texture, about 3 minutes. Take off heat and season with salt and equal parts lime juice and vinegar. Toss the onions with the cabbage and yogurt and season with salt and pepper. Make the paratha: Place the flours and oil in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Add 9 ¾ ounces|295 ml water and mix on low speed for 4 minutes. Rest and hydrate for 15 minutes. Add salt continue to mix on low speed for 4 minutes. This is the time to add more water if necessary. Mix on medium speed for 2 to 4 minutes depending on how the gluten forms. Cover with a damp towel or plastic wrap and let rest for 1 hour. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough into a circle about ⅛-inch thick, then brush with the ghee. Cut it into ¾-inch strips and roll the strips into 3 ½-ounce|100 gram pinwheels. Let rest, covered, for 30 minutes. Once the pinwheels have rested, roll each of them out into an 11-inch circle. Keep covered with a towel until ready to cook.

Make the sweet and hot: In a medium saucepan, mix the sugar, tomato paste, honey, and chillies with 1 cup|250 ml water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 12 minutes. Finish the condiment with citric acid and salt to taste. You are looking for a balance of sour, spicy, and sweet. Make the green chutney: Add ½ of the cilantro and all of the other ingredients. Puree on high speed until smooth. Add the rest of the cilantro and about a ¼ cup of ice. Turn the blender on high pounding the leave and ice with the pestle blend till smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Make the kati roll: Heat ghee over medium in a large cast-iron skillet. Add the paneer and cook, turning gently, until browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Increase the heat to medium-high and, working with one paratha at a time, add the paratha and cook until golden, about 2 minutes. Flip, then pour the egg evenly around the first side. Once the second side is brown, flip to cook the egg. Let it cook for 30 seconds and remove from the heat. Add paneer, slaw, chutney, sweet and hot on the egg side of the paratha. Roll and cut on a bias. Serve with fried hot chilies.

From How Portland’s Most Jaw-Dropping Kati Roll Gets Made

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.