Watch Kaytranada Open Up About Depression, Sexuality, and a Phonecall from Madonna in a New Interview

Montreal producer Kaytranada (née Louis Kevin Celestin) is having a moment. The soft-spoken producer, who released the stunning 99.9% album, appeared on the Sway’s Universe radio show where he humbly acknowledged his accolades including a possible, official Janet Jackson remix and opening for Madonna (who personally phoned him up to extend the invite!) The interview takes a more serious tone when he opens up about the repetitiveness of touring and the mental and emotional toll that takes, as well as why he choose to be transparent about being gay in a recent interview with Fader. He gestures toward a 99.9% 2.0, referencing work that was done but didn’t appear on the album. We’ll be waiting to dance to it, Kaytranada. Watch the full interview below.

