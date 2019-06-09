Keanu Reeves Is in ‘Cyberpunk 2077,’ Which Now Has a Release Date

Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red premiered new footage from its upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 RPG at Microsoft’s E3 press conference on Sunday. It was a CGI trailer that ended with the protagonist on the junk heap and a familiar voice calling to him as he woke up. “Wake the fuck up Samurai,” said the voice. “We have a city to burn.” The camera panned up to reveal fucking Keanu Reeves.

That’s right. Keanu Reeves is in Cyberpunk 2077. Johnny Mnemonic is in Cyberpunk 2077. The trailer ended and Reeves took the stage. “I’m always drawn to fascinating stories,” he said.

“You’re breathtaking. You’re all breathtaking.” Then Keanu revealed the release date for the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes out on 4/16/2020.