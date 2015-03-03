Keep It Canada: Quebec

In this episode of Keep It Canada, Matty heads to the Quebec countryside to hangout with Emma Cardarelli, chef and co-owner of Nora Gray. Emma’s catches quickly outnumbers Matty ten to one when the two go fishing for trout. Before returning their bounty to Nora Gray, they manage to sneak in a quick skeet-shooting session with expert Charles Antoine.

Matty also visits the headquarters of Société-Orignal—plus their offsite beehive, Gourmet Sauvage, and Ferme la Rose Des Vents—to source local ingredients for a huge family-style meal where he prepares whelk pie, tourtière, and roasted chicken with root vegetables. (Oh, and we should mention that Matty also becomes an official member of the Turd Confederacy.)

Videos by VICE

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!