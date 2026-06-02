Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman Told Us His ‘Golden Goose’ Bands, and the Answer Might Surprise You (Exclusive)

Summer is almost here, and that means festivals are starting to ramp up. Just around the corner is the Washington, D.C. Vans Warped Tour, the first of three stops for the beloved punk rock fest.

Ahead of kickoff, I had a chance to chat with Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman. During our conversation, via Zoom, I asked him if he had any golden goose bands that he’s always wanted to get for Warped but hasn’t been able to.

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“Unfortunately, most of those bands have passed,” Lyman said candidly, seeming to indicate that the bands he’d love to have are either broken up or the members have since shuffled off the mortal coil.

Switching gears, he pointed to my Idles hoodie and said, “I’m not bulls***ting you because you’re wearing that sweatshirt, I wanted them to play.” Lyman then added, “There’s some really awesome bands out of the [United Kingdom] now. Some of these artists—that whole scene of music—it’s right up my world.”

Frankly, I was surprised when I realized that, yeah, bands like Idles and Wet Leg are not on the Warped roster this year.

Lyman noted that he’d recently done an event with Dave King and Flogging Molly, whom he’s a big fan of. “There’s such a scene of that kind of music,” he said. “That new level of folk punk coming out of the UK. I’m hoping to be able to work it out with some of those bands.”

He then quipped that if our “governments” can work together better around travel visas, then that would “make it easier for these bands to come over” and play concerts, like Warped Tour.

Warped Tour will also make stops in Long Beach and Orlando this year, while also heading to Montreal and Mexico City

“It’s really important, you know? I mean, but it’s tough for them,” Lyman continued, “because I could pay them to be coming, and they’re nervous. A lot of them are nervous that they might just get turned away. Go to all this expense, and get turned away.”

Finally, he confessed, “So there were certain bands that I really wanted this year. That, due to the political climate, we just weren’t able to get.”

Find line-up and ticket info for Warped Tour at the festival’s official website.