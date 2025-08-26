Kelly Osbourne Slams Becky Lynch Over Ozzy Joke During WWE Raw

It’s said that you shouldn’t speak ill of the dead, and wrestler Becky Lynch is finding out the hard way after a cruel comment she recently made about Ozzy Osbourne caused the late heavy metal icon’s daughter, Kelly, to lash out.

On Monday, Aug. 25, the long-running wrestling show WWE Raw held a live episode from Birmingham, England. This is notable as Ozzy grew up in Birmingham. During her time on-camera, Becky spoke to Nikki Bella, saying, “I’m not wrestling in Birmingham. The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago.”

Videos by VICE

She then added, “But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.” The crowd quickly turned to boos, and according to NME, the internet also hit back, with people saying that the “very disrespectful” comment was “too soon.”

Now, Kelly Osbourne has come out to criticize Becky Lynch for her comments, writing in an Instagram Stories post: “[Becky Lynch] you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire. #birminghamforever. Shame on the WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!”

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly has criticised Becky Lynch's comments from last night's WWE Raw in Birmingham, England.



In a segment with Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch said: "You can have your match, but in Paris at Clash, because I'm not wrestling in Birmingham. The only good thing… pic.twitter.com/OaleCRMAlt — Cultaholic Wrestling (@Cultaholic) August 26, 2025

This is the part where I say, “hear me out…”

Look, Ozzy had a history with the WWE. He appeared on the company’s programming a bunch of times, his music was integrated into countless WWE events, and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. The following year, he did his last WWE event, 2022’s Survivor Series: WarGames.

So, Becky is clearly being a heel here, and she’s doing a great job. Those are some brutal, out-of-line comments, and she made them IN FRONT OF OZZY’S COUNTRYMEN. That’s an insane level of confidence and nerve.

Here’s my pitch… now that Kelly has hit back publicly, let’s see this storyline through, in the ring. WWE should bring Kelly in for a personal apology from Becky, who fakes like she’s gonna do it and then says something meaner and turns her back to flash a criminal smile at the crowd. Then Kelly comes at her with a sucker punch, and the storyline begins… train Kelly and let her fight Becky in the ring for her father’s honor.

I just feel like Ozzy would have loved that.