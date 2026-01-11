Kid Cudi Tries His Hand at Stand-Up Comedy: ‘I Was Maaaaad Nervous’

Kid Cudi has always been a man of many talents. Besides just rapping and singing, he’s dabbled in a variety of different creative mediums. Take his acting work in films like Luca Guadagnino’s film, We Are Who We Are, and the HBO cult classic show, How To Make It In America. Additionally, he’s directing his own Netflix film soon while continuously trying his hand at fashion and modeling. There’s no shortage of things that Cudi isn’t willing to try.

Now, the Cleveland crooner is trying his hand at another creative avenue: stand-up comedy. On Saturday, January 10th, Kid Cudi shared on social media that he made his debut on the comedy stage the night before in Santa Monica, California. He admitted that he had some serious nerves beforehand and felt an unparalleled high after the fact. “Sooo this happened!!! Did stand up last night for the first time and holy fuck it was ELECTRIC!!!” Cudi wrote. “Hearing people laughing their asses off and enjoying my set really touched my heart man. I was maaaaad nervous, this was another type of nervousness I hadnt felt before. The high I felt when I got off stage, never felt that before either.”

Kid Cudi Makes His Stand-Up Comedy Debut in Santa Monica

Additionally, Cudi thanks everyone who showed up for the big event, as well as the people who pushed him in the right direction.

“I wanna say to everyone that showed love, all my friends that showed up and all the other comics on the bill that supported me and were rooting for me, THANK U SO F****N MUCH!!! I also wanna shout out my friend @josephvecsey1 who set the show up and also helped me get my set together. Love u Joseph!!! And also @kingchip for helpin me and lettin me know I was on the right track. Love u dude!”

Lastly, the Man On The Moon rapper revealed that he’s progressively going to share a taste of his stand-up routine for the evening. Moreover, he teases that it won’t be the last time you’ll see him in a comedy setting. “Ill be posting clips soon so dont worry. I want yall to hear these jokes man haha I got hit w the comedy bug who knew!” Kid Cudi said. “And also BIG SHOUT OUT to the @westsidecomedy theater for lettin me come on and showing so much love and support. I def wanna come back soon!!! More shows in the future so stay tunedddd!!!”