Killer Kross and Scarlett Reveal Why They’re Not Signing With AEW (Yet)

Killer Kross and Scarlett are opening up about their future in wrestling and whether or not they’d go to AEW. The couple was released from WWE following Kross’ match at SummerSlam. They’d been trying to work out a deal for the better part of 2025, but couldn’t come to a consensus.

Now that they’re back on the free agent market, they’ve been taking independent bookings, including MLW, where they’ll appear for the first time in three years. As far as a long-term commitment with a wrestling promotion, they’re not sure where they stand. Kross and Scarlett admit that it’s hard for them to turn their backs on WWE.

Killer Kross and Scarlett joining AEW Right now ‘wouldn’t be fair to tony’

“If we ever go to AEW, that’s going to be where we end up. That is — we are going to be flying the AEW flag,” Scarlett told Insight with Chris Van Vliet. “That is going to be our home forever. Whatever our next company is, that’s it.” Kross agreed with the sentiment, emphasizing they’re big on commitment.

“And it wouldn’t be fair to Tony for us, right now, we’re still talking about WWE the way we are, to go over there and be like, ‘Oh, you know, we’re just here, just to go back to WWE.’ We wouldn’t want to do that to him,” Scarlett added. “So if we go there, we’re like, ‘No, we’re going to make this company the absolute best it’s ever going to be.’ And we’ll do that wherever we go.”

Scarlett and Kross also talked at length about feeling devalued during their negotiations. According to Scarlett, she felt WWE was using her as leverage to get Kross to re-sign, which didn’t sit right. “But all in all, it felt like a massive, massive red flag. And I did feel like it did come off a bit misogynistic because originally I was hired before [Kross]. And the idea that I have no value without him, and it’s only determined by whether or not he signs, that came off as very misogynistic to me.”

