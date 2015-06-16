Killin’ It: Photos From DJ Booths Around The World

The layout of the club is everything. From the coat room to bathroom, from the dancefloor to the balconies, tucked away alcoves, and of course—the bar, the success and longevity of a nightclub often depends not just on its music, but on a masterful design. While many of the spatial elements of a club pertain to areas beneath, aside, or in some cases, above the DJ, the area the selector him or herself occupies—the DJ booth—is pivotal to your clubbing experience.
The DJ booth is like the cockpit of the club: it’s from here the captain controls her or his faithful minions, orchestrating their every move from opening hour all the way until the early morning when that final track gets cued up. Every DJ is different, and so is every club, so it only makes sense that every DJ booth you find a DJ spinning from withholds its own unique character and vibe. These are DJs booths from many of the world’s most celebrated rooms to dance in, both old new, and in some cases, long gone into the annals of clubbing yore.
Videos by VICE
You can’t always see what goes on inside the DJ booth, but rest assured, it’s here that a lot of the magic happens.