Whoa, Kindness’ New Song With Seinabo Sey Is So Good

Kindness—the English musician born Adam Bainbridge—has been working mostly behind the scenes since they released their sophomore album Otherness in 2014. They’ve contributed to some of the decade’s best albums, co-producing and co-writing songs on Robyn’s Honey, Solange’s A Seat at the Table and Blood Orange’s last two full-lengths, Freetown Sound and Negro Swan. They’ve also hosted a monthly radio show for Red Bull Music Academy and toured with Robyn. But now, Kindness finally appears to be gearing up to release a lot more music.

Following their Robyn-assisted single “Cry Everything,” Kindness returned with another track in “Lost Without.” Recorded in Stockholm and co-written with Kelela, the song features killer vocals from Swedish artist Seinabo Sey whose soulful croon perfectly fits Bainbridge’s funky but understated arrangement. It’s seamless and irresistible pop music, one that combines Kindness’ crate-digging inclination for a killer groove with universally accessible hooks. Though this single didn’t come with news of a forthcoming album, here’s hoping Bainbridge returns with more songs soon. Listen below and check Kindness live this June.

Videos by VICE

Kindness tour dates:

June 4 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

June 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

June 11 – Paris, FR @ Le Badaboum

June 13 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

June 14 – London, UK @ Oslo