Kundalini Activation Is Going Mainstream—But It’s Not for Everyone

This morning, I was scrolling through TikTok and happened upon a video of a woman I follow named Lyss, who hosts the self-love podcast “Date Yourself Instead.” In the clip, she spoke about her experience with Kundalini activation and how it transformed her appearance through energy healing.

“If you do internal energy work, you will look so radiant and so beautiful,” she said, mentioning that she’s gotten Botox and fillers for seven years, but nothing changed her appearance quite like this energetic practice.

Videos by VICE

“After doing so much healing work on myself and doing Kundalini and other things combined, people literally will be like, ‘Whoa, you look so different.’ And it’s all energy,” she continued. “It’s like I went from gray to gold.”

@lyss DOING THE INNER WORK is the real glowup – from my podcast episode “how to have an energy glowup – the rise of kundalini” – available on Spotify and YouTube ♬ original sound – Lyss Boss

The clip was from her recent podcast episode, “How to have an ENERGY GLOWUP and transform your life – the rise of Kundalini with Isabella Keating.” As someone passionate about yoga, spirituality, and similar healing modalities, the video sparked my interest in Kundalini.

“Kundalini is said to be a powerful, primal energy that represents the unmanifested potential within us; it is referring to the great field of the unknown that lies beyond the limits of our minds,” according to Yoga International.

“Often depicted as a serpent wrapped three and a half times, this powerful energy can be awakened by the physical and spiritual practices of yoga such as mantra, mudra, asana, and pranayama,” Yoga International continues. “When awakened, the kundalini shakti rises through the chakras (energy vortices) in the energetic body and leads to spiritual awakening manifested as freedom of choice, awareness, and a greater opportunity to live one’s life with fullness.”

This alternative practice, estimated to date back to somewhere between 500 BC and 1000 BC in the Upanishads, has become mainstream in recent years. With modern spirituality taking the internet by storm, such healing modalities are more commonplace.

“Since it’s so Instagrammable, trendy and cool, it’s spreading like wildfire, a bit like what happened with yoga many years ago,” Lucie Ataya, a practitioner trained in kundalini activation, told the Independent. “Collectively, especially in a place like London, we’re a lot more open for something a bit more out there, a bit more spiritual. We’re far more interested in states of consciousness than we were even two years ago.”

Much of the internet simplifies Kundalini and rarely touches on its history, and the practice itself extends far beyond simple breathing exercises, mantras, and even yoga positions. When done correctly and consistently, it’s said to help improve your awareness, heal your traumas, and awaken your sense of purpose through intense energy work.

In fact, some people—like writer Hannah Ewens, who documented her Kundalini sessions with the Independent—report experiencing convulsions during the practice.

Many practitioners also warn against diving into the world of Kundalini without taking the proper precautions, as it could trigger a “spiritual awakening” of sorts. In other words, like with the implementation of any new practice or a sudden life change, it can quickly shift the way you view yourself and the world.

For example, when you endure a heavy trauma, you might feel like you’re having an identity crisis, as you might start to view other people in a different light or question the meaning of life. Similarly, Kundalini can spark a more introspective mindset.

These effects can be too much for some people, especially those who are in a fragile headspace or have overwhelmed nervous systems.

So, if you do want to try Kundalini, educate yourself on the practice and its origins, choose a highly trained practitioner, and take it slow.