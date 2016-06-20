Kvlthammer Is the Dirty Black’n’Roll Band That America Needs Right Now

Kvlthammer is a lowkey Midwestern supergroup (comprised of members of Coffinworm, Lair of the Minotaur, and Demiricious) but more importantly, they’re the dirty black’n’roll band that America needs right now. The Republic may be crumbling and society itself breaking down into a primordial soup of horror, but thanks to Kvlthammer, at least we’ll have a ripping soundtrack to blast while we watch the world burn.

Their new album, Oath, is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it collection of hot rockin’ metalpunk—an unholy amalgam of Inepsy’s grimy swagger, Midnight’s blackened sleaze, and the eternal Motörhead’s speedy rock’n’roll. Despite its gritty, lo-fi vibe, Oath had some serious firepower behind the boards: Hum’s Matt Talbott recorded it at Earth Analog, Kvlthammer guitarist/vocalist Carl Byers mixed it, and Dan Randall from Mammoth Sound put the finishing touches on the whole thing

