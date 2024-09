This is a diary of Maya Fuhr’s trip to Los Angeles, where she attended the LA Book Fair and spent her days off smoking a shit ton of weed and listening to super oldies in the back seat. She found girls in the crowd who intrigued her by being comfortable in their skin and clothes. From friends like photographer Rebecca Storm blissed out in the Hollywood hills to actor Jena Malone being highly emotional they all represent the laid-back, stoner-comfy style of LA.