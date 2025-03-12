Lady Gaga Says She Blacks Out ‘Every Time’ She’s Around NIN’s Trent Reznor

Lady Gaga just dropped her newest album, Mayhem, and has made it clear that much of the project was inspired by Trent Reznor’s legendary industrial band, Nine Inch Nails—specifically, their biggest song, “Closer.”

She recently opened up about her love of Reznor during an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show. Stern played “Closer” and asked Gaga why she’s so enamored with the song. “Because it’s so good,” she excitedly replied.

Videos by VICE

Lady Gaga was asked if she and Trent Reznor had ever met, which she confirmed, but when pressed for more details, she admitted, “I forget the first time. I think I black out every time I’m in his presence. He’s an amazing musician.”

Finally, Gaga explained that she is “not intimidated” by Reznor, but is always “really excited, stoked, quiet” when she’s around him.

In addition to NIN, Lady Gaga previously revealed that ’80s new wave goth icons The Cure were an inspiration on Mayhem, and noted that her song “Perfect Celebrity” was influenced by the band’s 1990 song “Never Enough.”

“After I made that song, I was like, ‘We need to change all the production.’ I wanted to change everything, and then I went back and said, ‘No, we shouldn’t change everything’ because if I was to simply decide I was gonna now make an entire electro grunge album, it was just to say it to myself as randomly cool in the middle of my project.

“I actually thought that that was boring and not at all what Mayhem is all about,” she continued. “The true chaos of who I am is that I am actually a lot more than these concepts; I am so many concepts at once.”

Lady Gaga’s new album, Mayhem, is now available to stream or own.