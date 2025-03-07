Lady Gaga Just Dropped the ‘Most Angry Song’ She’s Ever Written

Lady Gaga’s new album Mayhem is finally here, and the singer has also dropped a new single, “Perfect Celebrity,” which she says is “probably the most angry song” she’s ever written.

In a new Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, Gaga opened up about the cathartically aggressive electropop track, saying, “There’s a lot of nineties energy in that song. The nineties is how I fell in love with music as a teenager. In the studio, we all shared that in common as well, a love of that time.”

She went on to share that “Perfect Celebrity” was originally conceived “as an electro grunge song,” then revealing, “It was also inspired by The Cure and the song ‘Never Enough’ I used to play in my apartment a million times before I walked into this bar. So it had that influence as well, that was sort of like the electro influence that came into it.”

The Cure’s “Never Enough” was originally released in 1990. It was featured on the iconic goth-rock band’s remix album, Mixed Up.

Gaga went on to explain: “After I made that song, I was like, ‘We need to change all the production.’ I wanted to change everything and then I went back and said, ‘No we shouldn’t change everything’ because if I was to simply decide I was gonna now make an entire electro grunge album it was just to say it to myself as randomly cool in the middle of my project.

“I actually thought that that was boring and not at all what Mayhem is all about,” she continued. “The true chaos of who I am is that I am actually a lot more than these concepts, I am so many concepts at once.”

Gaga also divulged that “Perfect Celebrity” almost became the working title for her new record, and confessed that the electronic elements influenced other songs on the album. “There’s a song called ‘Can’t Stop The High’ on the version of the album that is on my website only,” she revealed. “That is a pure electro grunge record that goes even harder than ‘Perfect Celebrity’ does.”

Lady Gaga’s new album, Mayhem, is now available to stream or own.