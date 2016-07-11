Lamb Souvlaki Wrap

Servings: 4
Total: 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the herb sauce:
15 grams mint leaves
15 grams parsley leaves
15 grams dill
15 ml olive oil
10 ml white wine vinegar
200 grams yogurt
kosher salt, to taste
for the lamb patties:
400 grams ground lamb
1/2 red onion, chopped
40 grams minced florina pepper
4 grams paprika
3 grams black peppercorns, finely ground
kosher salt, to taste
canola oil, for rolling the patties
for serving:
4 medium pita bread
80 grams lettuce, shredded
1 ripe tomato, sliced
Directions
1. Make the herb sauce: In a blender, purée the dill, mint, parsley, olive oil, and vinegar until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, stir in the yogurt, and season with salt. Refrigerate until ready to use.
2. Make the lamb patties: Light a grill. In a large bowl, combine the lamb, onion, peppers, paprika, and salt. Using oiled hands, shape the lamb into 4 patties and set aside. Grill the patties, flipping once, until cooked to desired doneness, about 12 minutes for medium-rare. Grill the pita, flipping once, until lightly charred, 2 minutes.
3. To serve, place the pita on a piece of parchment paper. Stuff the lamb in the pita and fill with some lettuce, slices of tomato, and drizzle with the herb sauce.