Lamb Souvlaki Wrap

Servings: 4

Total: 30 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

for the herb sauce:

15 grams mint leaves

15 grams parsley leaves

15 grams dill

15 ml olive oil

10 ml white wine vinegar

200 grams yogurt

kosher salt, to taste

for the lamb patties:

400 grams ground lamb

1/2 red onion, chopped

40 grams minced florina pepper

4 grams paprika

3 grams black peppercorns, finely ground

kosher salt, to taste

canola oil, for rolling the patties

for serving:

4 medium pita bread

80 grams lettuce, shredded

1 ripe tomato, sliced

Directions

1. Make the herb sauce: In a blender, purée the dill, mint, parsley, olive oil, and vinegar until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, stir in the yogurt, and season with salt. Refrigerate until ready to use.

2. Make the lamb patties: Light a grill. In a large bowl, combine the lamb, onion, peppers, paprika, and salt. Using oiled hands, shape the lamb into 4 patties and set aside. Grill the patties, flipping once, until cooked to desired doneness, about 12 minutes for medium-rare. Grill the pita, flipping once, until lightly charred, 2 minutes.

3. To serve, place the pita on a piece of parchment paper. Stuff the lamb in the pita and fill with some lettuce, slices of tomato, and drizzle with the herb sauce.