lamb-tibs-recipe

Serves: 4 to 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

**for the awaze sauce: **2 garlic cloves, peeled

1 (1-inch piece) ginger, peeled

6 tablespoons berbere

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine

kosher salt, to taste

**for the makina sauce: **3 large|210 grams jalapenos, roughly chopped

½ tomato, roughly chopped

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

kosher salt, to taste

**for the lamb: **1 ½ pounds|680 grams lamb stewing meat, cut into 1-inch pieces

6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

4 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 medium red onions, thinly sliced

1 ½ tablespoons kibe

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 pound|454 grams lamb bones, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

1 red chile, thinly sliced

½ cup|125 ml white wine

to serve: injera

DIRECTIONS:

Make the awaze sauce: Using a knife, mash the garlic and ginger into a paste. In a small bowl, add the berbere, olive oil, red wine, 2 teaspoons of the garlic and ginger paste, salt, and a splash of water. Whisk the mixture together until it forms a paste, adding more water if necessary. Keep covered and refrigerated for up to 1 month. Make the makina sauce: Add the jalapeños, tomato, olive oil, and salt to a blender and puree until almost smooth. Keep covered and refrigerated for up to 1 month. Make the tibs: In a large bowl, combine the lamb meat (not the bones), 4 of the garlic cloves, 3 sprigs of rosemary, 1 of the onions, 1 teaspoon of the kibe, cardamom, salt, and pepper. Mix well and set aside for about 20 minutes or until the lamb bones are cooked. Heat a large cast iron skillet over high. Once it starts to smoke, add the lamb bones and cook them, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 10 minutes. (The fat from the meat will fry it.) Reduce the heat to medium-high, add the marinated meat and vegetables to the skillet, and cook until browned but not well-done, about 10 more minutes. Throw in the remaining garlic, rosemary, onion, jalapeno, and red chile and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, then deglaze with the white wine. Cook until slightly reduced, about 1 minute, and season with salt. Add the remaining kibe and cook until incorporated into the sauce, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve with injera, awaze sauce and makina sauce.

