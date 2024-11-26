Lana Del Rey Announces New Album ‘The Right Person Will Stay’

Lana Del Rey has a new album on the way. On Monday, the singer announced The Right Person Will Stay, her 10th studio album, will drop on May 21, 2025.

“So grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke Jack and Drew Erickson amongst others,” Del Rey wrote in an Instagram post announcing the album. “Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach… starting with Henry. Love Always.”

NME noted that Del Rey had previously revealed that Jack Antonoff and country musician Luke Laird would be collaborators on the album, which was at one point going by the name “Lasso.”

Earlier this year, Del Rey spoke with NME about the direction of her follow-up to 2023’s Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, and teased that it would lean more country than her past offerings.

“I’ve maybe less to say in terms of any self-revealing things like on ‘Tunnel’ or ‘Blue Bannisters’ or ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, and just more melodic,” she told the outlet. “Maybe more American Songbook style?”