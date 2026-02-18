Lana Del Rey Just Dropped a Love Song Co-Written With Her Alligator Tour Guide Husband

Lana Del Rey is allegedly still working on her next album, Stove, formerly known as The Right Person Will Stay, formerly known as Lasso. Details have been sparse, besides two singles (“Henry, Come On” and “Bluebird”) and a teaser of an alleged diss track about Ethel Cain. But on February 17, 2026, Del Rey took inspiration from her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, the alligator tour guide.

“White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter” was co-written with Dufrene, whom Del Rey married in 2024. Also with songwriting credits are Del Rey’s sister Caroline “Chuck” Grant and brother-in-law Jason Pickens.

Videos by VICE

The lyrics are imbued with an eerie romanticism bordering on obsession, which is somewhat of a Lana Del Rey staple. But she also included some thematic Deep South elements, possibly drawing on Dufrene’s Louisiana lifestyle. The music video dropped on February 18, with related imagery expected for the visuals.

“I know you wish you had a man like him, it’s such a bummer / When I met him, like an arrow, like a bird in the heart, like a sparrow,” Del Rey sings. She continues, “We’re a match, he’s just in my bone marrow.”

How Did Lana Del Rey’s Louisiana Swamp Husband Inspire Her Latest Single?

Play video

The alleged album title, Stove, gets some love in these lyrics as well. “And I wanted to know if I could use your stove / To cook somethin’ up for you ’cause you are / Positively voodoo, everything that you do / Did you know exactly how magical you are?” croons Lana Del Rey.

Themes of voodoo, magic, and cooking don’t seem like they’d have anything to do with Del Rey’s new romance at first listen. But considering all these elements together, along with the hunting imagery, it paints a clearer aesthetic picture.

This is the guy who met Lana Del Rey while giving a bayou alligator tour, after all. Jeremy Dufrene is a Louisiana native and seems knowledgeable about the bayous and swamps. Essentially, he seems like an outdoorsy kind of guy. This comes through in Lana Del Rey’s lyrics about him, and the influence is obvious in her imagery.

Del Rey initially announced the single earlier in February, saying that it’s her favorite from the new album so far. “This is the one I’ve been waiting for,” she shared on a now-expired Instagram Story. Meanwhile, she first announced the new album in January 2024. It has gone through several title changes, but Del Rey noted in early February that it could be ready by mid-2026.

Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images