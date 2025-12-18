Larian Studios to Host Reddit AMA After Divinity AI Backlash

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke has announced that he will host a Divinity AMA on Reddit. The Baldur’s Gate 3 studio revealed that they are going to allow fans to ask its developers questions, following the studio facing major backlash over using AI in Divinity.

Larian CEO Defends Divinity AI Usage With Reddit AMA

Screenshot: Larian Studios

In case you missed all the drama, Larian Studios got into a bit of hot water over the past week. After doing an interview with Bloomberg, CEO Swen Vincke came under fire after revealing that the studio is using generative AI tools. However, the executive has since defended his statements, saying that their upcoming Divinity game will not actually use AI-created materials. According to Vincke, Larian only uses AI in early concept placeholder’s that get replaced.

Despite his explanation, the Baldur’s Gate 3 studio came under intense fire from players and critics. The backlash became so great that Swen Vincke partially wiped some of his social media accounts and said he was going to take a break. However, the Larian Studios CEO returned to social media today to defend the studio’s AI usage one last time.

Screenshot: X @LarAtLarian

“It would be irresponsible for us not to evaluate new technologies. However, our processes are always evolving, and where they are not efficient or fail to align with who we are, we will make changes.” Vincke then announced that Larian Studios would be hosting a Reddit Ask Me Anything in 2026 to let players directly ask them questions about their development process.

“To give you more insight, we’ll do an AMA featuring our different departments after the holiday break. You’ll get the opportunity to ask us any questions you have about Divinity and our dev process directly.” At the time of writing, a date has not yet been set for the Ask Me Anything. It will be announced sometime next year.

Screenshot: Larian Studios

Following the December 18 update, the Baldur’s Gate 3 studio sparked backlash again. Some fans reacted to his post with criticism. In particular, players took issue with him saying it would be “irresponsible” not to evaluate new technologies. Angry players responded to the post on X and vented their frustration towards the developer.

One user on X, for example, replied, “It’s not ‘irresponsible’ to ignore AI, it’s unethical to use it. I’ve been rooting for Larian as a whole. But AI is built on the theft of ideas and has been harmful for creatives and the environment. All the goodwill from the gaming community stops if you defend using it.” Another skeptical commenter wrote, “That’s a lot of words and none of them are ‘we’re not going to use generative AI.’”

Players React Strongly to Larian Studios’ AI Defense

Screenshot: Larian Studios

However, not everyone was critical of Swen’s latest post. Many comments on the social media site were actually defending Larian. “The Divinity AI blowback is exhausting. Evaluating new tech isn’t ‘selling out’; it’s called doing your job responsibly,” a follower tweeted. Another fan exclaimed “Your games kick a**. Go make epic games, the haters aren’t your target audience anyway.”

Given the reaction we’ve already seen to Vincke’s latest comments, Larian Studios’ Divinity Reddit AMA in 2026 is going to be really interesting, to say the least. According to Swen’s post, players will get to interact with the studio’s various studio departments to ask them about their development process.