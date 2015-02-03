Late of the Pier’s Sam Dust Has Some New Music and it’s (Kind of) Online Right Now

Late of the Pier were one of the great, never-realised groups of the mid 2000s. After their debut album captured the heart of every teenager with a penchant for coloured denim, non-ironic glowsticks, and Krissi Murrison’s NME, the band retreated into obscurity. No more single releases, no more albums, not even an Instagram account; nothing. It was like they never happened.

Of course, the band’s premature depature upset music fans. Last year we published a piece begging the benevolent gods of music to bring Late of the Pier back; on occasion, I’ve found myself walking down the street, the words “heartbeat, flicker, line” inexplicably reverbreating inside my cranium; and my housemate often pines for “Space and the Woods” after taking too much MDMA. Thankfully though, the dog days are over. The band are back – kind of.

Sam Dust – one of the band’s members – has a solo project called La Priest. They put out one single called “Engine” in 2007, disappeared, and now, according to Late of the Pier’s Facebook page, they’re back.

Send an email to the above address, and you’ll be redirected to the website earth-window.org. Fuck around on there for a hot second, clicking some things, and you’ll undoubtedly stumble across a song which, by the rule of HTML coding, cannot be embedded on our website. Watch this space for new music from La Priest soon (well, not this space exactly, but you know, a nearby space).

In the meantime…

