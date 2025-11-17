Leak Claims Sony PlayStation Will Never Release PS5 Games Day-One on PC

A new report claims that Sony might be reconsidering their PlayStation 5 plans for PC in the future. If true, we won’t ever be seeing single-player PS5 titles like God of War or The Last of Us releasing at launch on Steam.

This latest leak is interesting, as it comes from a discussion sparked by several gaming insiders. The rumor first got started when Windows Central’s Jez Corden had posted on X that he believed PlayStation would eventually do “day and date” releases for PS5 titles on PC. However, Corden then made a follow-up tweet saying several sources had told him that Sony PlayStation were actually thinking of doing the opposite of this.

“It’s my personal opinion that it would be good for Sony to do day and date speaking purely mathematically. But a few people saw me say that and told me what they’d heard otherwise.” Now in fairness to Corden, he says he shouldn’t be used as a source as he doesn’t do PlayStation reporting. However, the reason this is interesting is a second source has now come forward saying they’ve heard something similar.

On the Gamer Tag Radio podcast, Parris Lilly verified what Jez Corden had posted on X. “Someone we know told me something similar. It was doubtful that it would happen, but it was a conversation Sony was having. However, what he really said was Sony would lean towards stopping doing PC altogether before they would ever do day and date on PC.”

Sony PlayStation Won’t Abandon PC With PS5 Games

Some PS5 players took the “PlayStation would rather stop doing PC altogether” part of the leak and ran with it. However, according to Parris Lilly, Sony are not going to be stopping PC support anytime soon. The bigger point was that Sony is not interested in launching a new PlayStation game on PC day one. So much so that they would stop releasing PS5 games on PC altogether first before doing day and date.

Parris Lilly pointed out that Sony are actually making extra money with their current PC strategy. “The whole point of Sony doing PC is they are getting people who were never going to buy a PlayStation to buy their games. That’s what it is.” Lilly pointed out the recent release of Xbox Forza Horizon 5 on PS5. “Forza Horizon 5 has been around since 2021. They put it out in 2025, and three million people bought it on PS5. Those players had plenty of time to go out and buy an Xbox.”

Sony Will Stick to Delayed PC Releases for PS5 Games

So the main takeaway from all of this is that Sony is likely going to continue their current PC strategy of releasing PS5 games a year or two after their launch on Steam. However, despite Xbox and Steam Machine moving more towards day and date multi-platform launches, PlayStation has no interest in doing that.

What the leak also reveals is that Sony not only has no interest in day and date, but is strongly opposed to it. Only time will tell if their position softens with the launch of the next-gen Xbox and PS6. It will be interesting to see whether Microsoft’s multi-platform strategy pays off, and how Sony reacts to it.