Next-Gen Xbox Console Price Has Leaked, and It’s Really Expensive

The next-gen Xbox console price has reportedly been leaked online. If true, Microsoft is looking at setting a record-breaking price for gaming consoles. However, some players worry that it’s too expensive in comparison to PS6.

Next-Gen Xbox Console Could Cost Over $1,000 According to New Leak

Screenshot: Microsoft

Despite recent rumors that Microsoft has canceled plans to make a next-gen system, a new leak claims that a new Xbox console is not only real, but it will cost a lot of money. This latest update comes from Moore’s Law Is Dead. The tech enthusiast has a long track record of accurately leaking console specs. However, according to the insider, the next-gen Xbox console will be aiming for a high price tag.

In an October YouTube upload, Moore’s Law Is Dead revealed that Microsoft is now competing with PCs and not the PS6. “I don’t see Xbox Magnus as likely being a direct competitor to the next-gen PlayStation console anymore. This is due to how much more Magnus will cost to make compared to the PS6. Compared to PC gaming systems, it will be much more favorable. I definitely think it will cost more than $800. But don’t think it needs to cost more than $1,200.”

Screenshot: Microsoft, Asus

The pricing is, of course, calculated by the internal specs of the next-gen Xbox console, which have been leaked from AMD production. According to Moore’s Law Is Dead, there are laptops with similar hardware that will cost $1,000. However, he pointed out that the next-gen Xbox console will reportedly have specs that could push it past the $1,200 mark, depending on production.

So the main takeaway here is that Microsoft wants to make a cheap gaming PC alternative. They are also not directly competing with the PS6 anymore for the home console space.

Next-Gen Xbox Might No Longer Be a Traditional Home Console

This latest update from Moore’s Law Is Dead is interesting for a few reasons. As mentioned above, there was a leak in early October that said Microsoft’s plans for a next-gen Xbox console were now “up in the air” following poor sales. Compounding this rumor were reports that major US retailers were pulling Xbox devices off store shelves and no longer ordering stock of them.

While Microsoft denied these rumors, could it be a case of perspective? What if, instead of the next-gen Xbox being canceled, Microsoft pulls out of the home console market altogether? Based on the latest Xbox Magnus hardware leaks, the device is going to be directly competing with pre-built PCs and not the PS6.

Screenshot: Microsoft

This also lines up with the leaks that the PS6 will be weaker than the latest Xbox. According to reports, PlayStation is instead focused on affordability. In our current gen, it’s undeniable that the PS6 has won the console wars against the Xbox Series X. Instead of Microsoft doubling down on the old strategy, perhaps they will move on to a new market.

So while the rumored next-gen Xbox is extremely expensive for a console, it could make waves with gaming enthusiasts by undercutting gaming PCs by a large margin.