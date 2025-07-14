Leaked Xbox Ally Prices Seemingly Confirmed by ASUS in Accidental Listings

The prices of the ROG Xbox Ally X have reportedly been leaked accidentally by ASUS. If true, then it seems to confirm the pricing that was previously rumored. However, the new Xbox portable might be more expensive than some expected.

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X Prices Leaked, Supposedly

Screenshot: YouTube Xbox

Back in June, a leak claimed to reveal the Xbox ROG Ally release date and pricing. At the time, it was just a rumor, though, as the source came from a YouTuber. According to a July 14 report from 3DJuegos, it appears the leak was actually true all along! In a post on their site, the Spanish outlet claims that ASUS accidentally revealed the prices in a Google preview of their site.

Videos by VICE

The leaked pricing for the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X is €599 and €899. This, of course, matches the previously rumored pricing. Unfortunately, the retail SKUs are still in Euros, so it’s hard to say what the actual cost will be in North America. A direct conversion into USD would be $699 and $1,050. This would be a significant price jump from the current ROG Ally lineup, which currently sells for $649 and $899.

Screenshot: 3DJuegos, Google

However, it’s also not uncommon for ASUS to adjust pricing per region. This new leak could also just confirm that the Xbox Ally will be the same price as the previous generation of ASUS ROG handhelds. Only time will tell if they are going to charge a premium. Then again, the ASUS ROG Ally is so popular that retailers like Best Buy have struggled to keep the item in stock in stores. So, a higher price might make sense for an Xbox version of the hardware.

Play video

While the recent Xbox Ally pricing leak didn’t mention a release date, it might have also given us an idea when we can expect the portable’s launch window as well. Since ASUS has reportedly confirmed the pricing from June, then the rumored release date might also be accurate.

In the June leak, it was said that the ROG Xbox Ally release date would be sometime in October 2025. It also claimed that ASUS would open pre-orders for the console in August. However, this is, of course, pure speculation at this point. But it is interesting that the leaked prices seem to line up accurately.

All that said, it should be pointed out that ASUS has not officially confirmed anything. Even if they accidentally posted the prices in a Google preview, they could just be placeholders. Everything is just a rumor until ASUS releases an actual statement. But it does appear that the leaked pricing and release date seem to have some fire behind them.