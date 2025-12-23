Lego Batman: Legacy Of The Dark Knight – How To Unlock Early Access

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight officially launches on May 29, 2026, but gamers who are willing to spend a little extra cash can start the adventure a few days early.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Early Access details

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight released a new trailer during the Game Awards a few weeks ago. Shortly after that exciting new footage, the team behind the upcoming game also shared details about pre-order bonuses and the multiple editions that would be available for the game at launch.

When Legacy of the Dark Knight releases on May 29, players will have both a standard and Deluxe Edition available. As expected, the Deluxe Edition includes a bunch of extra cosmetic content and two future DLC packs, but there’s also an early access bonus for shoppers who pre-order this SKU.

Consumers who pre-order the Deluxe Edition, which currently retails for $90, gain 3-days early access to the game. Pre-order customers will also receive a Dark Knight Returns-inspired batsuit.

Shoppers should note that the 72-hour early access is typically guaranteed for digital pre-orders. If you are ordering a physical Deluxe Edition, check with your retailer.

Everything included in the Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Deluxe Edition

The $90 price tag is $20 more than the standard edition, so it’s quite possible many gamers won’t feel the 72-hour early access period is worth the extra $20. For players who are on the fence, here is a full list of everything included in the Deluxe Edition package:

Full Base Game

Legacy Collection

Arkham Trilogy Pack

Batman Beyond Pack

Party Music Pack

Mayhem Collection* Play as The Joker and Harley Quinn All-New Story Mission Mayhem Mode Sinister Pack

Pre-Order Incentive 3-Days Early Access “The Dark Knight Returns” Batsuit



Each shopper will have to make their own decision to decide if the Deluxe Edition is worth the price tag, but a good consideration is whether or not purchasing the future DLC seems likely in your situation. If you feel like you are likely to purchase the post-launch DLC, then the sticker shock of the Deluxe Edition may not feel quite as severe. The Mayhem Collection is aiming for a September 2026 launch and will add an all-new story mission.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight releases May 29, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.