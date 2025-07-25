This 1:1 Scale LEGO Game Boy Is a ’90s Kid’s Dream

I still remember when my sister and I got Game Boys for Christmas. Not the Game Boy Color, not the Game Boy Pocket. The brick. The original, the classic, the granddaddy Game Boy that could double as an antiaircraft missile if you found a weapons system capable of launching it over the clouds.

Perhaps it’s nostalgia, but no portable game system ever felt as good in the hand as that old brick. Rejoice, then, Game Boy fans. LEGO has a new, life-size Game Boy kit made of literal LEGO bricks.

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You can pre-order it now at LEGO and Amazon, and it’ll start shipping on October 1.

nostalgia in a kit

You may wonder just how many pieces a LEGO Game Boy could possibly contain. I mean, it’s a fair thing to wonder. It’s not like you’re building a LEGO Jeep Wrangler or an F-4 Phantom fighter jet. But there are 426 pieces in this kit. Not bad.

Being a near-perfect 1:1 scale, the life-size LEGO Game Boy models the original right down to the volume dial and screen contrast adjustment.

you can insert lego “cartridges,” too – credit: lego

There are LEGO “cartridges” that you can insert and remove, too, along with screens of in-game levels that seem to look spot-on, just how I remember the original Game Boy’s screen did. Not black and white, but more like black and Army Jeep green.

The two included “game cartridges,” with matching screens, are Super Mario Land and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. Classics. There’s also a third screen that simply shows the Nintendo start screen.

If you hadn’t the foresight to save your old, original Game Boy, or if you never got to enjoy the feel of it in your paws, now’s your chance to get on board, 30 years later. At least it’s cheaper than what the originals are going for on eBay.