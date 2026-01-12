LEGO Pokémon Sets Leak Ahead of Pokémon 30th Anniversary

Multiple LEGO Pokémon sets have reportedly been leaked early online. The collectible toys are allegedly part of the Pokémon franchise’s 30th Anniversary celebration happening later this year.

LEGO Pokémon Kanto Badge Collection Leaked Online

Screenshot: Lego

In February, the Pokémon franchise will officially be celebrating its 30th anniversary. The popular Nintendo series specifically made its debut in Japan on February 27, 1996, with the release of Pokémon Red and Green. However, ahead of this year’s celebration, multiple Pokémon LEGO sets have reportedly been leaked online.

Eagle-eyed fans first discovered the new collectibles when product images popped up on international versions of the official LEGO site. A LEGO Pokémon: Kanto Badge Collection, in particular, was leaked on social media after players stumbled upon its product page. The new set is a re-creation of the iconic Kanto Region Gym Badges that players obtain from the Pokémon Red and Blue games.

Update: LEGO and the Pokémon Company has now officially unveiled the new Pokémon sets.

All Lego Pokémon Sets & Pricing

Screenshot: Lego

Following the leaks, the Lego Pokémon sets have now been officially announced and can be pre-ordered right now. However, it appears that the Lego Pokémon Kanto Badges collection can not be purchased. They are instead a pre-order bonus for those who buy the Pokémon Starters set which costs a staggering $650. Yes, you read that right.

For your convenience, here is a list of every Lego set that has been revealed so far and their pricing:

Pokémon Starters – $650

Pikachu and Poké Ball – $200

Eevee – $60

Pokémon Center – 2500 reward points

Kanto Badges – Pre-order bonus for Pokémon Starters set

Screenshot: Lego

There is also a LEGO Pokémon Center set that is currently a reward for those who earn 2,500 Reward Points through the site. So yeah, unfortunately some of these new sets will be really difficult to obtain.

According to Nintendo, the LEGO Pokémon Sets release date is Friday, February, 27, 2026. That means the new collectibles will ship out on exactly the date of the Pokémon’s 30th Anniversary this year.

With Game Freak also hosting its annual Pokémon Day celebration stream on the 27, perhaps we could get some more LEGO sets announcement? Regardless, pre-orders are now live for the sets, so you better act fact before they are gone!

What’s Included in the LEGO Pokémon Kanto Badge Set

Screenshot: Lego

According to its description, the LEGO Pokémon Kanto Badge Set will include 312 pieces and a display box. Fans will be able to create brick versions of the Boulder, Cascade, Thunder, Rainbow, Soul, Marsh, Volcano and Earth gym badges. While I don’t collect LEGO’s, I have to admit this is definitely setting off my nostalgia.

“Show off your battle prowess and trainer skills with the LEGO Pokémon Kanto Region Badge Collection Display Box (40892). Inside, you’ll find all eight Pokémon badges from the Kanto region: Rock, Waterfall, Thunder, Rainbow, Soul, Marsh, Volcano, and Ground—instantly recognizable to any Pokémon fan. Take them out to show off to another Pokémon enthusiast. Or store them safely inside the box, secured with a Poké Ball-inspired clasp. The set contains 312 pieces.”

LEGO Pokémon 30th Anniversary Sets Leaked

Screenshot: Lego

A second set was also leaked following the Kanto Badge Collection surfacing online. The set is called Pikachu and Poké Ball. Fans will be able to re-create the lovable Pokémon mascot jumping out of a giant Poké Ball while entering battle.

Unlike the Kanto Badges, the Lego Pikachu set is much bigger and includes a staggering 2,050 pieces in total. With multiple collectibles looking to be announced soon, players are going to need a lot of money if they want to collect them all.