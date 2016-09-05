Legowelt Wants to Send You a Signed Vintage Yamaha FM Synth

Lovably quirky Dutch electronic musician, Legowelt, took to Twitter this morning to announce a drawing competition affiliated with his own Nightwind Records imprint. Called “The GRAND Legowelt Nightwind Records Drawing Competition,” the top prize is a signed Yamaha PSS 570 FM synthesizer, along with a package of Legowelt music and refrigerator magnets. Danny Wolfers encourages participants to use whatever programs and coloring tools they want for their entries, only offering the criterion that their work illustrate “‘the world of NIGHTWIND RECORDS,” according to the description on his website.

Even if you don’t win first prize, the next several tiers can get you everything from rare Legowelt music and merchandise to a guide for “mind-altering plants in the Northern Hemisphere,” so it’s hard to say that Wolfers is being stingy. Submissions can be sent via email to legowelt-info [at] xs4all.n

Wolfer’s “Sampling Winter” is one of our favorite tracks of the year so far, and we’d say it perfectly captures the sound of being abducted by aliens who are really into old I-F records. In May, he kicked off our new mix series with a delectable set from his house on the North Sea coast.

