Lemon-Blueberry Waffles Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the lemon curd:

½ cup sour cream

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

6 large egg yolks

1 (14-ounce|396-gram) can sweetened condensed milk

¾ cup|177 ml fresh lemon juice

for the blueberry compote:

¾ cup granulated sugar

3 cups fresh blueberries

1 lemon, zested and juiced

for the honeyed whipped cream:

1 cup|237 ml heavy cream

2 tablespoons honey

kosher salt

for the lemon waffles:

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ cups|355 ml buttermilk, preferably higher-fat

⅓ cup|80 ml honey

⅓ cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 large eggs

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 lemon, zested and juiced

cooking spray

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, for serving

fresh mint leaves and toasted sliced almonds for garnish

Directions

Make the lemon curd: Heat the oven to 325°F. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the sour cream, salt, egg yolks, and sweetened condensed milk on medium-high speed until incorporated, about 1 minute. Reduce the speed to low, add the lemon juice, and beat until gradually incorporated. Pour the mixture into a 10-inch pie pan and bake until slightly thickened, 12 minutes. Place on a rack and cool completely. Press through a sieve into a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until chilled, 2 hours. Make the compote: In a small (1-quart) heavy-bottomed saucepan, bring the sugar and ⅓ cup|80 ml water to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer until slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Stir in the blueberries and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the berries begin to burst, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice and zest. Make the honeyed whipped cream: Chill the bowl of an electric stand mixer for 20 minutes. Fit the bowl with the whisk attachment and beat the cream, honey, and salt on low speed for 1 minute. Increase the speed to medium and whip until ribbons form, 2 minutes. Increase the speed to medium high and whip until stiff peaks form, 30 seconds. Transfer to a serving bowl and set aside. Cover and chill until serving. Make the waffles: Sift the flour, baking powder, and salt into a medium bowl. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the buttermilk, honey, sugar, vanilla, and eggs on low speed until blended, about 1 minute. Add the butter, lemon juice, and zest and beat until combined, about 1 minute. Replace the whisk with the paddle attachment, add the dry ingredients, and mix just until incorporated, about 30 seconds. Preheat a waffle iron and coat lightly with cooking spray. Pour ½ cup|118 ml of the batter into the waffle iron, spreading to evenly distribute the batter. Close the lid and bake according to the manufacturer’s instructions, until the waffle is lightly browned and crisp. Repeat with the remaining batter, brushing the finished waffles with the melted butter. Serve the waffles topped with the blueberry compote, honeyed whipped cream, and lemon curd. Garnish with mint.

Reprinted from AMERICA’S BEST BREAKFASTS by Lee Schrager and Adeena Sussman. Copyright ©2016 by Lee Brian Schrager. Photos by Evan Sung. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC

