Lemony White Bean and Feta Dip Recipe

Makes about 1 ¾ cups

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil, plus more for serving

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 sprigs rosemary

1 cup|250 ml chicken or vegetable stock

¼ teaspoon chile flakes

1 (15.5-ounce|439-gram) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

4 ounces|110 grams crumbled feta

1 lemon, zested and juiced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

crispy potatoes, to serve

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add the garlic and one rosemary sprig and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the stock, chile flakes, and beans and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the stock has reduced by half, about 6 minutes. Remove and discard the rosemary sprig and strain over a bowl, reserving the cooking liquid. Transfer the bean mixture to a food processor or blender with the feta and the lemon zest and juice. Purée, adding the reserved cooking liquid as needed (about 2 tablespoons to ¼ cup|60 ml), until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and cool completely. Refrigerate until ready to use. Mince the leaves from the remaining rosemary sprig and sprinkle over the dip. Drizzle with olive oil and serve alongside crispy potatoes.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .