Lenny Kravitz Confirmed as the Villain in 007: First Light After Trailer Leaks

Rock legend Lenny Kravitz is the new villain of 007: First Light. The surprising James Bond video game performance was accidentally leaked when a trailer for The Game Awards 2025 was posted early on social media.

Lenny Kravitz Leaked as 007: First Light Villain

Screenshot: IO Interactive

If you are doing a double take reading that headline, you aren’t alone. But it’s true! An official trailer for 007: First Light was accidentally released early online, and confirms that Lenny Kravitz plays the game’s villain Bawma. The short vertical clip was mistakenly posted on social media before quickly being pulled down.

Videos by VICE

Eagle-eyed fans who spotted the clip online briefly were able to download it and re-upload it. The trailer itself is only about a minute long. Unfortunately, it’s also cropped in vertical mode as I mentioned earlier, so it’s not the best quality. Still, we get our first look at 007: First Light villain Bawma, who was clearly modeled after Lenny Kravitz himself. Not much is known about the antagonist, as the video didn’t include a description.

Screenshot: IO Interactive

However, in the clip Kravitz gives a menacing monologue: “I am often asked, how is it Bawma, that you hear every whisper, in every corner? And I answer, I’ve built this with my will, my blood, my whole self. This city is an extension of my being, my body. But today it became infected.” The trailer then ends with the villain kicking a character into a crocodile pit while James Bond is lowered over it upside down.

James Bond Fans React to Lenny Kravitz Playing the 007: First Light Villain

Screenshot: IO Interactive

While Lenny Kravitz chewed up the scenery in the clip, not everyone was sure how to feel about the villain’s casting. Many 007: First Light some players reacted to the leaked trailer with surprise. Which, to be fair, I kind of get, as the last person I would have expected to be a Bond villain is Lenny freakin’ Kravitz. However, after seeing the trailer, I’m personally sold on his performance!

Many James Bond fans shared their reactions online. For example, over on Reddit one user wrote, “Lenny Kravitz what the hell lol.” Another comment replied, “I mean why not? Eminem, Jean Claude and a bunch of other celebrities are in Hitman.” Another James Bond fan defended the casting saying “This one makes even more sense since Lenny Kravitz is also an actor and isn’t doing a cameo. He’s playing a character.”

007: First Light Is Reportedly Bringing in Major Music Stars

Screenshot: IO Interactive

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a major music star has been rumored to be working on the game. In October, we reported a leak that claimed the 007: First Light theme song was performed by Lana Del Rey.

If this is true, then it appears IO Interactive is really bringing out the musical titans for this project. 007: First Light will be released on March 27, 2026. The Lenny Kravitz trailer will likely be officially revealed tonight at The Game Awards ceremony.