Leo, February 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For fiery, friendly, and fearless Leo: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of February.

The Sun, your ruling celestial body, spends the first part of the month in an ongoing conjunction with Mercury as they both fly through Aquarius. This cosmic alignment is ripe for invention, discovery, and reinvention. As Aquarius pushes you to try new things and never settle for ordinary, Mercury shows you how to get there. Even the loftiest dreams can be brought down to an earthly reality through tangible action, Leo. The stars are urging you to make that transition and start accomplishing your goals. Projects you’ve been working on so far this year will become easier. The path from point A to point B will become clearer. The cosmos is in your corner.

This cosmic energy increases on February 4, when Jupiter returns direct in Gemini. The gas giant’s retrograde period in mutable Gemini has been encouraging us to expand our minds and perspectives for the last few weeks now. With Jupiter back to direct, this prosperous energy swings back outward. Whether or not it feels like it right now, you’ve undergone some significant changes in recent memory. It’s time to start using those changes to your advantage and growth. Enjoy the external rewards for all that inner work you pushed through, Leo. You deserve it.

Potential conflict arises the next day, February 5, when the waxing crescent Moon forms a challenging square with the Sun. Don’t let these minor bumps in the road dishearten you. No path forward is without its obstacles. All you can do is hope that they’re manageable, and considering this square quickly gives way to a trine between the waxing gibbous and the Sun, it looks like the friction won’t last long. This celestial series ends with a favorable sextile between your ruling body and Chiron, a dwarf planet governing our emotional soft spots. Indeed, the internal advancements you made under Jupiter retrograde often came at the cost of some sort of past hurt. Make sure you allow that discomfort to naturally turn into wisdom.

A couple of days later, on February 11, the Sun forms a tense square with Uranus. This aspect suggests potential chaos or unpredictability. This could be scary or exciting, depending on how you choose to perceive this energy. True, it can be difficult to realize you have less control over a situation than you thought. But what if that situation has less control over you? This alignment urges you to push back against expectations and traditions. And it couldn’t come at a better time, either. The following day, February 12, the full Moon reaches its strongest phase under your celestial domain, ramping up emotional energy even further.

The full Moon in Leo directly opposes Mercury, which is currently flying in tandem with the Sun in Aquarius. Full Moons heighten our sense of intuition. They also call us to solidify plans we made under the rejuvenating shadow of the new Moon. Given that this celestial event takes place under your domain, you’re likely to feel its effects more than most of the Zodiac. Allow these feelings to guide you down your life path, Leo. Pay attention to the nagging feelings in your gut. Conversely, lean into the exciting flutter of butterflies in your stomach. The Moon will be tuning into your subconscious more readily than your conscious mind. Make sure you’re not getting in your own way during this time.

The waning gibbous Moon forms an auspicious trine with the Sun just before your ruling celestial body crosses over into Pisces, its final Zodiac stop before restarting the cycle with Aries in a handful of weeks. The Sun’s placement in Pisces isn’t necessarily a cohesive one. Still, the contrast between the fiery Sun and water-dominated Pisces presents invaluable learning opportunities. This is a cosmic period for leaning into your sensitivity and truly paying attention to others. Consider your place in your environment, of course. But keep in mind that others need to fit in, too. Pisces is a mutable sign, lending a flexible energy to your perspective that will allow you to adapt and adjust on the fly.

The Sun’s transition into Pisces follows an ongoing conjunction between it and Ceres, a dwarf planet that governs our need to nurture and be nurtured. Ceres sets the stage for us to analyze our relationships and what we can do to improve them (or what needs to happen for them to improve us). Don’t skimp on self-care during this time, roughly February 12 through 18. Moreover, try to seize any opportunity you can to take care of someone else. You mustn’t underestimate the power of lending a helping hand. It supports someone else, sure, but this can sometimes pale in comparison to the soul-satisfying enrichment these acts of kindness provide to you. It’s a win-win, stargazer. People will be eager to lean on someone like you.

On February 24, Mars retrograde finally returns direct after its long backward trek through Cancer. This fiery red planet slowed things down while in retrograde, highlighting potential pitfalls and delaying progress to, at times, frustrating effect. As Mars resumes its normal path, energy swings back outward. Motivation increases, and things start to feel like they’re moving faster once more. Now would be an ideal time to take the first steps toward actualizing goals you’ve had to put on the back burner for whatever reason. Tackle those unsavory obligations that have been hanging over your head. Do whatever you must to capitalize on this energy.

We end the month under a new Moon in Pisces, which, of course, means a conjunction between it and your ruling celestial body. New Moons are a time for restoration and recharging. Consider this period to be your final breather before taking off into the next month. Take time to reflect on the events of the last month. What’s the point of enduring all of these experiences, good and bad, if you don’t take the information you learned from them with you into the future? Keep the lesson. Release the pain. This is the easiest way to ensure you avoid similar pitfalls without spending the rest of your life looking in the rearview mirror.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Leo! See you next month.