The Just-Released 48” LG C5 4K TV Is on Sale for $200 Off

LG’s C4-series TV was a darling of TV recommendation lists ever since it was released early in 2024. As one of the best-in-class 4K TVs, it combined excellent picture quality at a fair price. Now we’ve got a new top recommendation in town in the form of its successor, the LG C5.

Having just landed on shelves in March 2025, I’d have guessed that it’d be a long while until we saw a good deal on the new, 2025 model. But nope, here we are. It’s two months later, and there’s already a $200-off deal that knocks the 48″ version of the C5 down from $1,597 to $1,397.

an excellent mid-range 4k tv

LG’s C5 packs in all the goodies. Alongside the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant, you get Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and “AI” upscaling of lower-resolution streams to 4K resolution.

There are a range of sizes available: 42″, 48″, 55″, 65″, 77″, and 83″. All but the 55″ are on sale, although some sizes are on a better sale than others. It’s a shame the 55″ isn’t part of this deal, as I’m of the opinion that 55″ is a good catchall size for most rooms.

There is such a thing as going too big. I’ve sat in friends’ living rooms with my head constantly on a swivel because there’s just too much TV for the room. It’s like when you sit in the front row at the movie theater. It’s no fun watching a hockey game and ending up with a sore neck because you have to turn your head to see the TV from one corner to the other.

Whether for a large bedroom or small-to-medium living rooms, the 48″ LG C5 is an ideal option if you feel like springing for something a little nicer than the TCLs and Hisenses that occupy the top spaces in the budget end of the 4K TV spectrum.