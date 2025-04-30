‘LIA’ Is a Beautiful Walking Simulator, Much Like ‘Journey’, and Reminds Us To Slow Down and Admire the View (Demo Impressions)

Journey is one of the most important games I’ve ever had the privilege of playing. Although it’s been many years since I played it for the first time, the emotional impact that game holds over me is something I’ll never forget. So, when I was approached by Heevak, the solo developer behind the upcoming LIA, I was very interested. And what I found was a game that reminds me to take things slow and admire the little things in life. While it’s still a work in progress, I can already see the vision of what Heevak is aiming for. Even if there’s work to be done overall.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Visually Resplendent, ‘Lia’ Is a Treat for the Eyes

From the moment I started up LIA, I was immediately taken aback. While this project is still in the early phases of development, it’s already got quite a lovely visual style. Inky blacks, vibrant colors, and plenty of particle effects that help the environments spring to life before my eyes. And this was just in the opening area. As soon as the world opened up further, I was immediately drawn into the very Thatgamecompany-inspired landscape before me.

Videos by VICE

Pastel colors fill the air, with plenty of blades of grass billowing beneath my feet. The subtle chords of the music drown me in the world, completely absorbing me into it. And I’m glad that they did, because LIA is not a fast-paced game. It’s rather slow, really. But that’s to its favor, in this regard. There is no run option in LIA; every carefully laden step is intentional. And with no compass to guide me in the right direction, I continued to follow the road before me.

Much like Journey and SKY: Children of the Light, I’m able to ping and interact with the environment. And it seems that LIA may be on a journey of her own, helping to guide the spirits of two foxes to their final destination. Small cutscenes play out, pointing me in the general direction of where I need to go next.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Take These Broken Wings and Learn to Fly Again, Learn To Live So Free

As I mentioned, LIA is a slow game. But it’s intentionally so. It takes a long time to get to our destination, and it’s a pleasant reminder that not everything needs to be fast and furious. There was plenty of time to look around the landscapes, soak in my surroundings, and just remember to finally breathe a little bit. And lately, I’ve needed that much more than I’ve realized.

At first, I was slightly frustrated not being able to run. I’ve been playing so many fast games lately that it felt like things were moving at a crawl. Which, admittedly, they were. LIA is a child, and her steps are small, yet powerful. But as I continued further into this demo and began unlocking her true potential, I realized what I was meant to do. Slow down. Drink in the sights and sounds. And just relax.

LIA is still early along in development, but I feel as if this one has what it takes. The journey is bound to be long, full of pain and emotion, and hit hard when it lands. And I’ll be patiently waiting to see when I can step into LIA‘s shoes once again. I’m interested to see where this story will end, and what is going to happen along the way.