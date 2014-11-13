Libya: A Broken State

Three years after the Libyan revolution and the subsequent downfall of its dictator Muammar Qaddafi, the country has descended further into chaos and insecurity. Rebel militias, radical Islamists, and former Qaddafi commander Khalifa Haftar are among the different groups vying for power and oil wealth, creating a vacuum in which violence and militancy reign supreme.

VICE News filmmaker Medyan Dairieh was in Libya in 2011 to witness the revolution. This year, he returned to follow members of the 17th February battalion, a rebel group fighting against Haftar’s forces. Dairieh witnessed first-hand how life after the Libyan revolution has devolved into lawlessness and Islamic State–linked extremism.​