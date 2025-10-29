Life Is Strange Studio’s Next Game Will Be a Netflix Adaptation. Here’s Everything We Know.

The studio behind Life Is Strange has signed on to adapt a major Netflix IP. The announcement has led some players to speculate whether DON’T NOD could be making a Stranger Things video game.

When Life Is Strange: Double Exposure launched in 2024, the game was divisive out of the gate. Players, in particular, were not happy that it wasn’t made by the series’ original creators, DON’T NOD. The studio instead worked on the new IP Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, which also launched to mixed reactions and slow sales. So, many Life Is Strange fans wondered what was next for the team.

According to a new press release, they are making a new Netflix game. During a recent financial report, DON’T NOD revealed that they have signed a deal with Netflix to make a video game for the streaming giant. “DON’T NOD announces the signing of a development agreement with Netflix for the creation of a new narrative video game based on a major IP. Through this agreement, DON’T NOD will develop a new narrative experience that builds on the studio’s recognized expertise in the genre.”

The surprising announcement also revealed that DON’T NOD’s Montreal studio will be developing the game. So, this will be the next project for the team behind Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. Interestingly, the press release doesn’t state which Netflix IP the gaming studio will be adapting. Although they state it’s a “major IP,” we might have a few clues about what it could be.

Netflix Franchises DON’T NOD Could Adapt Next

Okay, I’m totally biased with this one, but I would absolutely love a KPop Demon Hunters narrative video game. The animation has already become Netflix’s most-streamed original movie of all time. Although I admit this one is a bit less likely, given the strange ownership situation, which has rights split between Netflix and Sony. But hey, you never know.

That said, I think the most obvious contender is a Stranger Things video game. Without a doubt, the 2016 series by the Duffer Brothers not only put Netflix on the map, but it’s easily their biggest IP—and it’s not even close. However, the streaming platform has quite a few “major” properties under its belt.

Here are the Netflix IPs that DON’T NOD could make into a game:

Stranger Things

KPOP Demon Hunters

Squid Game

Wednesday Addams

Somehow, I don’t see Netflix making a video game adaptation of Adolescence or DAHMER. Jokes aside, I think Wednesday would also make a lot of sense. The angsty attitude of the Tim Burton series and the Nevermore Academy setting perfectly mirror Life Is Strange in many ways.

Let’s also not forget Squid Game. The Korean drama was not only a global sensation, but it has already had a major crossover with the games industry. For example, there was the Squid Game Fortnite event that was launched earlier this year. Perhaps the new Netflix narrative game will get an announcement at this year’s Game Awards 2025 ceremony?