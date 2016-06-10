Hear Two New Tracks from Lil Durk (And One Features Dej Loaf)

Do you think Lil Durk has anything resembling a regular sleeping schedule? Since he appeared on the scene in 2011, the Chicago rapper has put out a flurry of new music in the form of mixtapes, guest spots, and albums. Last year, Durk released his debut album Remember My Name in June, and this year on the same month his follow up record Lil Durk 2X will be out. Today he’s shared two new tracks (with very similar names), including a cut from the album, “True.” It shows Durk’s dark side—production here is a rolling, bassy monster under his bars: “real killers they don’t leave witnesses.” “True” is a total contrast to the other new joint he released today, “True or False,” whic features Detroit’s Dej Loaf and both of them being incredibly adorable.

Stream “True” and “True or False” below.