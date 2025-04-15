Lil Nas X Hospitalized After He ‘Lost Control of the Right Side’ of His Face

Lil Nas X is going through it. The rapper took to social media on Monday to reveal that he wound up in the hospital after suffering facial paralysis.

“This is me doing a full smile right now by the way,” he said in an Instagram video, showing that he lost control of the fight side of his face by grabbing his jaw and revealing a half-limp smile. “It’s like what the fuck,” he continued, per People. “Bro, I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the fuck. Ah! Oh my God.”

The “Old Town Road” writer then put his hand over his mouth and laughed while saying, “Oh my God, bro. Ahhh. Ahhh. So, yeah.” In the post’s caption, he wrote: “Soooo lost control of the right side of my face.”

Later, Lil Nas posted a closer look at his face on Instagram Stories, showing the difference between the two sides of his face. “We normal over here,” he said with a laugh. “We get crazy over here.” He also wrote “I’m so cooked” across the clip.

Eventually, the “That’s What I Want” singer assured his fans that they do not have to worry. “Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me!” he wrote in an Instagram Stories post. “Shake Ur ass for me instead!” In a separate hospital selfie, he added, “Imma look funny for a lil but but that’s it.”

Lil Nas X Could Be Dealing With Bell’s Palsy

While it’s unclear exactly what Lil Nas’ diagnosis is, many have speculated that he may be dealing with Bell’s Palsy, a condition Justin Bieber once lived with temporarily.

“Bell’s palsy is a condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face,” explains the Mayo Clinic in a description of the condition. “Often the weakness is short-term and improves over weeks. The weakness makes half of the face appear to droop. Smiles are one-sided, and the eye on the affected side is hard to close.

“Bell’s palsy also is known as acute peripheral facial palsy of unknown cause,” the Mayo Clinic also offers. “It can occur at any age. The exact cause is not known. Experts think it’s caused by swelling and irritation of the nerve that controls the muscles on one side of the face. Bell’s palsy could be caused by a reaction that occurs after a viral infection.

Bell’s Palsy Doesn’t Typically Last Long

“Symptoms usually start to improve within a few weeks, with complete recovery in about six months,” adds the Mayo Clinic. “A small number of people continue to have some Bell’s palsy symptoms for life. Rarely, Bell’s palsy occurs more than once.”