Lily Allen Releases ‘West End Girl’ on Butt Plug-Shaped USB Drives: ‘For Data Storage Only’

Lily Allen released her cathartic new album, West End Girl, this past October, exploring themes of betrayal and the end of her four-year marriage to David Harbour. Now, she’s releasing a limited edition of the album, stored on light-blue, polka-dotted USB drives shaped like butt plugs. Yeah, that’s correct, the sex toy. But Allen has clarified that any fans considering the novelty item should know it is not for rectal use. The official listing on her webstore reads, “intended for data storage only.” So don’t try it.

The USB is designed to emulate the style of the album art, which features a painting of Allen wearing a blue-and-white polka-dot puffer jacket. Priced at $32.99, the USB contains MP3s of all 14 tracks on the album. As for the inspiration to make a USB shaped like a butt plug, that comes from the NSFW track “Pussy Palace”. Specifically, it’s a reference to the lyric “Duane Reade bag with the handles tied / Sex toys, butt plugs, lube inside.”

The new product is due to be released on January 30. Pre-orders are available on Lily Allen’s official webstore. Other listings include two vinyl variants of the album, a CD edition, and two t-shirts featuring clever, scathing song references.

Lily Allen’s ‘West End Girl’ Was Inspired By Reality, But Also an Element of Fantasy

In the wake of West End Girl, Lily Allen has spoken about the experience of releasing the album, calling the in-between time a “nightmare.” She told CBS News that she initially wasn’t sure the album would see an official release. But, while writing it was “an act of desperation,” she admitted that it also said “everything I needed to say.”

“Since I’ve put it out, it’s felt completely and utterly liberating. It was kind of hellish having it in the background,” she said. According to Allen, the album almost hindered her healing from the divorce. But there was also a sense of relief when it was finally out in the world.

“I don’t know,” she admitted. “I just feel like I couldn’t [move on]. It said everything that I needed to say. And I felt like I couldn’t really, like, get on with my life until I’d said it.”

Before West End Girl, Lily Allen hadn’t toured since getting sober in 2019. However, she recently announced a 2026 tour in support of the new album. On December 13, she’ll appear on Saturday Night Live for the first time since 2007, while the tour doesn’t kick off until March.

The first leg starts in Glasgow on March 2, and she’ll travel all over the U.K. until March 22. Then, Allen comes to North America, starting in Chicago on April 3 and hitting spots in Canada and the U.S. until April 28. Another run through the U.K. in June, with two shows in Dublin before concluding the tour in London on July 7.

Tickets for Lily Allen’s 2026 tour go on pre-sale December 10 and 11, with general sale opening on December 12.

Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic