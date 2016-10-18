Listen To “No Plan,” One of David Bowie’s Three Last Recordings

One of the last tracks to be recorded by the late David Bowie has had its first airing. “No Plan,” recorded during the Blackstar sessions, is one of three tracks set to be released on the Lazarus Cast Album, due out October 21. It premiered this morning on Jeremy Vine’s radio show on BBC Radio 2​.

The album itself is mostly comprised of tracks recorded by the cast of Bowie’s musical, Lazarus, that originally ran between December 2015 and January 2016. According to Rolling Stone​, those tracks were recorded on January 11, the day after Bowie’s death at age 69.

But “No Plan,” along with “Killing a Little Time” and “When I Met You,” were recorded by Bowie with the Blackstar band, led by saxophonist Donny McCaslin​.

The track, like Blackstar itself, has an elegiac grace to it that only swells with the knowledge that Bowie was crafting his swansong. “Here there’s no music here,” he sings, “I’m lost in streams of sound / Here am I nowhere now? / No plan.”

Listen to the track by clicking here​. It kicks in at 46:20 and you’ll want to make sure you get right to that mark, otherwise you’ll hear a really dull conversation about how a British right-wing nationalist party is maybe running out of money.

