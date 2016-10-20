Listen to the Last Leaked David Bowie Track from ‘Lazarus’

​The third and final new track off the cast recording of David Bowie’s Lazarus, the musical he wrote with Edna Walsh, has been leaked. The past 48 hours have given us previously unheard songs “No Plan,” “When I Met You” and now, as of late last night, “Killing a Little Time.”

Recorded with Tony Visconti and the Blackstar Band during Bowie’s Blackstar sessions, which took place shortly before his death in January, the Lazarus cast album—which is due out tomorrow—signals what is expected to the be the last release from the legendary artist.

“Killing a Little Time” is a throttling rock and roll track, that many are noting would not have been out of place on Blackstar. Listen to it below, and buy Lazarus here.