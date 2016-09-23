Liv Dawson’s “Reflection” Will Soothe Your Soul

​Here are some Liv Dawson facts!

Liv Dawson is signed to Disclosure-affiliated label Method Records!

Her debut track “Tapestry”​ reached number one on the Spotify UK Viral Chart!

She comes from the small town of Shepperton, on the outskirts of West London… yeah not much to report about that fact. But anyway, this 18-year-old is most certainly on the up.

Her new single “Reflection”—premiering below—is more than just a simple breakup song. Produced by Levi Lennox (responsible for Zayn’s “Pillow Talk”), and through soulful bravado and sparse bass, Dawson recalls heartbreak and loss. The track’s simple beat thuds like the heart, while Dawson’s mesmerizing vocals are rich, up close, and intimate.

“Reflection is about trying to understand how to express myself to someone who has changed, a relationship that’s changed, trying to figure out what’s going wrong, but then realizing that really it’s me that’s changed and it’s a reflection of myself,” explains Dawson.

Oct 29

, London

On Tour with Honne in October

Oct 23 Bristol Trinity Centre

25 Glasgow King Tuts

26 Manchester Gorilla

27 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

28 London Roundhouse

31 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 01 Birmingham 02 Institute 2