Liv Morgan Fortnite Skin Leaked – WWE Bundle, Release Date & Price

The Liv Morgan Fortnite skin has been leaked by dataminers, confirming that the WWE star is finally coming to the battle royale. The cosmetic will be part of a new WWE Fortnite bundle that also includes Stone Cold Steve Austin. Here is when the Liv Morgan Fortnite skin releases in every region, and what her outfit looks like in-game.

Liv Morgan Fortnite Skin Leaked (First Look Images)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Back in March, there was a leak claiming that a new WWE collab would be added in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2. While the Stone Cold Steve Austin earlier this week by Epic Games, the rumored Liv Morgan Fortnite skin has been missing in action.

Videos by VICE

However, images of the much-anticipated cosmetic have finally surfaced online. Dataminers posted in-game footage of the Liv Morgan Fortnite skin on social media, confirming that she is, in fact, going to launch alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin.

For your convenience, here are HD images of the Liv Morgan Fortnite skin to give you a first look at how the WWE star’s cosmetic looks in-game:

Liv Morgan (Fortnite Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

When Does the Liv Morgan and Stone Cold Steve Austin Bundle Release?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Liv Morgan Fortnite skin release date is Thursday, April 16, 2026. Yep, that means she is actually being released later today. It’s actually kind of surprising that the WWE cosmetic managed to not leak earlier. It was getting to a point where some players thought the rumored skin was either delayed or perhaps scrapped.

The Liv Morgan and Stone Cold Steven Austin skins will be for sale in the Fortnite Item Shop starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. While the WWE skins are only a few hours away from release, we are going to post a table below that shows when the new skins go live in every region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 5:00 PM April 16 North America (ET) 8:00 PM April 16 Canada (ET) 8:00 PM April 16 United Kingdom (GMT) 1:00 AM April 17 Europe (CET) 2:00 AM April 17 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM April 17 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM April 16 Australia (AEDT) 11:00 AM April 17 New Zealand (NZDT) 1:00 PM April 17

All Liv Morgan Fortnite Cosmetics and Pricing (WWE Bundle)

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Live Morgan Fortnite skin will be sold as a standalone costume, or in a WWE bundle alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin. The former Women’s Champion will also have two additional cosmetic items, including a back bling and pickaxe.

Here is a full list of all of the Liv Morgan Fortnite collab items and their potential pricing:

Liv Morgan (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Liv’s Eye (Back Bling): 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks Watch Me Staff (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Stone Cold Steve Austin: 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Stone Cold Skull (Back Bling): 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks Skull Slurp Club (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Stone Cold Celebration (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks WWE Bundle Wave 3: 2,500 V-Bucks

Screenshot: X @fortbrleakks

Unfortunately, Epic Games does not confirm pricing before items hit the shop. So the above are estimates based on the previous WWE collab and recent crossovers. However, Epic typically offers around a 40% discount on new bundles, so we wouldn’t expect this new WWE set to be more than 2,500 V-Bucks.

But again, this is speculation. It could be more, it could be less. Regardless, you should be able to buy the Liv Morgan skin by itself if you are trying to save some money. On a personal note, I think Epic Games needs to add ‘Dirty Dom’ Mysterio to the battle royale next. Pretty please?