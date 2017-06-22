Lobster & Chips Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
for the garlic aioli:
4 tablespoons good quality mayonnaise
1 tablespoon crème fraiche
2 garlic cloves, peeled and grated
1 lemon, zest and juice
1 tablespoon chopped tarragon
for the rosemary salt:
6 ½ tablespoons fine sea sea salt
1 ½ tablespoons picked rosemary
for the lobster and chips:
1 2-3 pound|907-1361 gram live Maine lobster
1 pound|454 grams washed Maris piper potatoes, cut into skin-on chips
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
vegetable oil, for frying
Directions
- First, make the aioli: whisk all the ingredients together and season to taste.
- Next, make the rosemary salt. Blitz the salt and rosemary together in a food processor until fine and a light green colour.
- Place a large pan of salted water on to the boil. Meanwhile get your live lobster out from fridge and lie it flat, stomach-side down, on a chopping board. Spike it firmly and quickly with a large sharp knife in the base of its head to kill. Place the lobster into the boiling water and cook for 8 minutes. Refresh in cold water and set aside in fridge.
- Heat your vegetable oil (to around 140°C|300°F) and blanch your chips for 8-10 minutes until soft and cooked through. Set these aside on kitchen towel.
- Now prep your lobster, using a large knife split the lobster in half and using a spoon scoop out its guts and rinse the lobster under cold water. Gently crack its claws with the back of a knife. The lobster is now ready to be cooked. It can either be cooked on the bbq to impart a smokey flavour (shell-side down to protect the meat and infuse the flavour) but can also happily be cooked for 8 minutes in a 180°C|350°F oven dotted with some butter.
- Whilst the lobster is cooking, refry your chips in 190°C|375°F degree oil for 2 minutes until light brown and crisp. Drain and season with the rosemary salt.
- Serve the cooked lobster with the chips, a good spoonful of the aioli, some watercress and a big wedge of lemon.
From The Best Place to Eat Lobster Is a Beachside Garden Shed
