Lobster & Chips Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients



for the garlic aioli:

4 tablespoons good quality mayonnaise

1 tablespoon crème fraiche

2 garlic cloves, peeled and grated

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 tablespoon chopped tarragon

for the rosemary salt:

6 ½ tablespoons fine sea sea salt

1 ½ tablespoons picked rosemary



for the lobster and chips:

1 2-3 pound|907-1361 gram live Maine lobster

1 pound|454 grams washed Maris piper potatoes, cut into skin-on chips

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

vegetable oil, for frying

Directions

First, make the aioli: whisk all the ingredients together and season to taste. Next, make the rosemary salt. Blitz the salt and rosemary together in a food processor until fine and a light green colour. Place a large pan of salted water on to the boil. Meanwhile get your live lobster out from fridge and lie it flat, stomach-side down, on a chopping board. Spike it firmly and quickly with a large sharp knife in the base of its head to kill. Place the lobster into the boiling water and cook for 8 minutes. Refresh in cold water and set aside in fridge. Heat your vegetable oil (to around 140°C|300°F) and blanch your chips for 8-10 minutes until soft and cooked through. Set these aside on kitchen towel. Now prep your lobster, using a large knife split the lobster in half and using a spoon scoop out its guts and rinse the lobster under cold water. Gently crack its claws with the back of a knife. The lobster is now ready to be cooked. It can either be cooked on the bbq to impart a smokey flavour (shell-side down to protect the meat and infuse the flavour) but can also happily be cooked for 8 minutes in a 180°C|350°F oven dotted with some butter. Whilst the lobster is cooking, refry your chips in 190°C|375°F degree oil for 2 minutes until light brown and crisp. Drain and season with the rosemary salt. Serve the cooked lobster with the chips, a good spoonful of the aioli, some watercress and a big wedge of lemon.

