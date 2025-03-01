Logan Paul Trolls WWE SmackDown Crowd with John Cena Fake-Out

You can’t see him because he wasn’t there at all — but Logan Paul was.

During WWE SmackDown the competitors in the men’s Elimination Chamber met face-to-face one last time before the match. The former WWE United States Champion’s music hit before quickly changing to Cena’s beloved theme song. This got the fans in Toronto excited to see the 16-time World Champion, however it was just a troll job by Paul. The former champion recently told Michael Cole he has a “warmth that leaves” in response to his heat level.

Logan Paul Trolls WWE Universe With John Cena’s Music

“I’m preparing, that’s the difference — and I mean that. It was a hobby for so long and it was a side gig,” Paul told Cathy Kelley ahead of Elimination Chamber. “Like let’s be honest they called me a part-timer and they were right. Everything that they called me, was the one thing that actually kinda bothered me because it was true. And I was still so good.”

Paul defeated Rey Mysterio a few weeks back to claim a spot inside the Chamber. He joins CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Cena, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins. With how busy Cena’s schedule is, fans will have to wait until tomorrow to find out if he’ll be heading to WrestleMania 41.

“I am going to the Elimination Chamber to win, and I’m going to main event my final appearance in WrestleMania, and win a 17th championship, because that’s what’s best for business,” Cena said following the Royal Rumble. “I will win 17 not for me, I will win 17 to someday shake the hand of the person who wins 18. Thank you very much.”

WWE Elimination Chamber goes down tomorrow, March 1st, at 7 p.m. EST live on Peacock domestically. Stay tuned to VICE for live updates during the show.